Denzel Washington And Jake Gyllenhaal Are The Duo I Didn't Know I Needed As The Younger Othello Co-Star Roasts The Legend Over 'Ice'

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal have been working side-by-side on a new project. Their collaboration may not be a 2025 movie release, but their acting chops matched up on a whole other level for a modern reimagination of Shakespeare’s Othello. These two are the star-power duo I didn’t know I needed, as Denzel’s younger co-star hilariously roasted the legend for only just discovering the healing power of ice.

The Malcolm X star is no stranger to Shakespeare's works. It's why Denzel Washington doesn’t call himself a “Hollywood actor,” even if theater-first actor happens to have starred in some of the biggest high-grossing movies. He's known for starring in must-see Shakespeare adaptations like The Tragedy of Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing on the big screen, but first brought The Bard’s words to life in Richard III, Julius Caesar, and a college production of Othello when he was 22.

Well, Denzel Washington’s Shakespearian roots come in full form once again on the Broadway stage, revisiting the title role of Othello with Jake Gyllenhaal as Iago. The two have proven to be the dynamic duo I didn’t know I needed after the Brokeback Mountain star hilariously roasted the legendary actor in a Playbill interview over “ice:”

Denzel Washington : My knees swell up in the evening. I discovered ice.

: My knees swell up in the evening. I discovered ice. Jake Gyllenhaal : You didn’t know about ice?

: You didn’t know about ice? Washington: No, I didn’t know about ice at 22. At 22, I was going to the library at Lincoln Center and listening to whoever it was I was listening to and just imitating him. I don’t do that anymore.

Ice would definitely be the trick to heal those swollen knees. Leave it to Jake Gyllenhaal to mess with his veteran co-star about that! I’m surprised Denzel Washington never tried using ice or any kind of cold compresses before to aid any knee pains.

Then again, it’s been about seven years since the Fences actor was last on stage performing The Iceman Cometh and even longer since he first did Othello. As the American actor turned 70 in December, he’s gotta keep those knees strong if he’s gonna tackle standing for these breathtaking stage performances until June.

The Academy Award winner has also said his preparation for playing Othello involves waking up at three in the morning and dedicating 15-18 hours to the military commander role. This shows how much Washington loved the Shakespearean production and how seriously he took his craft.

Check out this video of him taken months prior to returning to Othello, where he could still recite the play's dialogue from his initial performances.

Throughout his interview with Playbill, Jake Gyllenhaal has spoken about what “a dream come true” it’s been to work with Denzel Washington. Before production for Othello even started, the Nightcrawler actor humbly bragged about the stage play gig, working with the legendary actor and contributing to the history of performers before him who played Iago. What a career step to show the world what you can do live on the theater stage.

It’s clear the collaborative experience has meant a great deal to the Othello co-stars, as Denzel Washington gave Jake Gyllenhaal major acting props that made the Donnie Darko actor a little emotional. Gyllenhaal warmly responded to what a “leader” and “huge heart” his co-star has, like a true fan. I’m sure the duo has amazing working chemistry to play two Marines who ultimately find themselves in a complicated, psychological battle with one another.

With Denzel Washington returning to the stage with Othello, his younger co-star, Jake Gyllenhaal, clearly can’t resist roasting him for not using ice to treat his swollen knees. If Gyllenhaal wants to be a loyal acting partner, I think he should be entrusted with handing the Remember the Titans actor a frozen bag of peas! If you come across the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York, you can watch the two talented actors in Othello performances until June 8th.