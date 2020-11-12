Total Recall Vs. Robocop Vs. Starship Troopers: Which Is The Better Paul Verhoeven Movie

The Plot

What are the events in each movie that make each story special?

RoboCop's Plot

A good cop (played by Peter Weller) gets gunned down and left for dead, but what’s left of him gets repurposed and turned into a cyborg. While he’s technically a new machine, he still has memories of when he was a man.

Total Recall's Plot

Based on a Philip K. Dick short story, a construction worker (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger) is tired of his boring life, so he goes to a facility that gives customers the ability to go on virtual vacations by implanting false memories. But when something goes terribly wrong, our hero learns that he’s actually a secret agent who’s now being hunted on Mars. Or, is this just another part of the simulation? We never know for sure.

Starship Troopers' Plot

Based on a novel by Robert Heinlein (but really very different), Starship Troopers is essentially just a story about soldiers in the future fighting giant bugs. But to just watch this movie for the plot alone would be missing the bigger point (More on that later).