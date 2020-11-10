Happy Early ‘Holiday’: Back To The Future's Michael J. Fox Is Back As Marty McFly Thanks To Lil Nas X

The brief teaser is less than a minute long, but it sets up what we can expect when the full video for Holiday arrives on November 13. It opens as a follow-up to "Old Town Road" as it sees Lil Nas X as a cowboy and the video has a whole old west theme going on. Then, when the singer goes full Santa, in what appears to a reference to another popular family film, it shift into full Back to the Future mode, and we're left with some parting thoughts from the star of the franchise. Check it out.