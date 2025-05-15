Michael J. Fox Is Making His Acting Return On Shrinking, And There's A Specific Character I Really Want To See Him Interact With

Shrinking Season 3 is on the way, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering how critically acclaimed the first two seasons were. While it’s doubtful we’ll see it premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, exciting news continues to trickle in for the next batch of episodes. The latest update on that front is that Michael J. Fox will make his acting return in the next season of Shrinking, and I already know which character I want him to cross paths with.

Fox is set for a guest-starring role in Shrinking Season 3. This will reunite him with Bill Lawrence, who co-created the series with Segel and Brett Goldstein. Fox and Lawrence first worked together on the sitcom Spin City, where the former was a series regular for the first four seasons. They later teamed back up when Fox had a two-episode arc on Scrubs. Fox’s appearance on Shrinking will mark his first acting job since he reprised his The Good Wife character Louis Canning on two episodes of the spinoff The Good Fight in 2020.

While no details have been revealed about who Fox will be playing on Shrinking, I’m hoping we see him spend time with Harrison Ford’s Paul Rhoades. After all, there’s already a narrative reason built in to bring those two together. Paul has Parkinson’s disease, which Fox has in real life. His struggle with this condition was covered in the documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Story, which can also be streamed with an Apple TV+ subscription.

It stands to reason Michael J. Fox’s Parkinson’s will be acknowledged on Shrinking (especially since it’s directly impacted the show), whether he’s playing a fiction version of himself or an original character. Either way, I want a scene where Fox is sharing his experience with the disease with Paul Rhoades. Ideally some comedic moments could be sprinkled in between the two during the episode, but I’m more eager for some kind of poignant moment where Fox helps Paul look at the disease differently or give him some kind of new understanding about it.

Michael J. Fox is the second big actor who’s been added to Shrinking Season 3. In March, it was announced that Jeff Daniels will also guest star as the father of Jason Segel’s Jimmy Laird. Segel has also indicated that we might see more of Cobie Smulders’ Sofi, who briefly popped up in Season 2, though this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. Christa Miller has also teased a baby coming into Liz's life.

We’ll continue to keep you apprised on more notable updates concerning Shrinking Season 3. Until then, feel free to break out your Paramount+ subscription if you’d like to see Michael J. Fox’s work on The Good Wife and The Good Fight.