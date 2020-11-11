Surprise, Dwayne Johnson Is Tackling A Scorpion King Reboot

Now for those of you who were hoping this Scorpion King reboot might directly tie into the original Dwayne Johnson-led movie that came out in 2002, pump your brakes. Because Johnson’s schedule is so packed, a new actor will be hired to play the lead role. However, there’s still a possibility could have some sort of role in the movie, although that hasn’t been ironed out yet. No specific plot details have been revealed, but reportedly the reboot could distinguish itself from the original Scorpion King by being set in the present day.