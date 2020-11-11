Comments

Surprise, Dwayne Johnson Is Tackling A Scorpion King Reboot

Nowadays, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is known in Hollywood for things like the Fast & Furious franchise, the Jumanji movies and his upcoming gig as Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe. However, Johnson made his first big splash in the cinematic realm when he appeared as Mathayus, a.k.a. the Scorpion King, in 2001’s The Mummy Returns, with that character going on to lead his own film series. Now word’s come in that Johnson is working on a Scorpion King reboot.

Dwayne Johnson is teaming with Universal Pictures to produce a new Scorpion King movie through his and Dany Garcia’s production company, Seven Bucks Productions. Johnson and Garcia will produce alongside Hiram Garcia, and Straight Outta Compton’s Jonathan Herman has been tapped to write the script. The search for a director is underway.

Now for those of you who were hoping this Scorpion King reboot might directly tie into the original Dwayne Johnson-led movie that came out in 2002, pump your brakes. Because Johnson’s schedule is so packed, a new actor will be hired to play the lead role. However, there’s still a possibility could have some sort of role in the movie, although that hasn’t been ironed out yet. No specific plot details have been revealed, but reportedly the reboot could distinguish itself from the original Scorpion King by being set in the present day.

Here’s what Dwayne Johnson said in a statement to Deadline about his return to the Scorpion King property:

The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I’m honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation. I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hardworking actors today. I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience.

