Jamie Dornan And Emily Blunt Have Teamed For A Lovely Romantic Drama, And Now There's A Trailer

Based on an original screenplay by John Patrick Shanley, the film stars Emily Blunt as a farmer named Rosemary Muldoon who has long harbored romantic feelings towards her neighbor, Anthony Reilly (Jamie Dornan). The problem is that Anthony is catastrophically oblivious, and what makes matters worse is that there is a family land deal serving as distraction. Anthony's American cousin (Jon Hamm) is preparing to buy the farm from Anthony's father (Christopher Walken), which inspires the young man to make some big moves with his life. The film is John Patrick Shanley's first since the Oscar-nominated Doubt in 2008, and he is best known as the writer of Moonstruck and the writer/director of Joe Versus The Volcano.