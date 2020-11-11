Jamie Dornan And Emily Blunt Have Teamed For A Lovely Romantic Drama, And Now There's A Trailer

Leave a Comment
Earlier this year, cinephiles were deprived not just one, but two Emily Blunt movies, as the on-going COVID-19 pandemic forced the delay of both John Krasinski's A Quiet Place: Part II and Jaume Collet-Serra's Jungle Cruise. Fortunately, fans are not going to have to go totally Blunt-less in 2020, as she has a new romantic drama set to make its debut in a few weeks, and it puts her in the middle of a stellar cast also including Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, and Christopher Walken. Check out the debut trailer for writer/director John Patrick Shanley's Wild Mountain Thyme below!
Watching this trailer, Wild Mountain Thyme seems like a sweeping, lovely Ireland-set tale about two star-crossed lovers, and it seems delightful. The colors are vibrant and pretty, the humor is silly, and while the story seems a tad familiar, it looks like there is plenty here to captivate an audience.
Based on an original screenplay by John Patrick Shanley, the film stars Emily Blunt as a farmer named Rosemary Muldoon who has long harbored romantic feelings towards her neighbor, Anthony Reilly (Jamie Dornan). The problem is that Anthony is catastrophically oblivious, and what makes matters worse is that there is a family land deal serving as distraction. Anthony's American cousin (Jon Hamm) is preparing to buy the farm from Anthony's father (Christopher Walken), which inspires the young man to make some big moves with his life. The film is John Patrick Shanley's first since the Oscar-nominated Doubt in 2008, and he is best known as the writer of Moonstruck and the writer/director of Joe Versus The Volcano.
Because of the aforementioned release delays, we haven't actually seen an Emily Blunt feature since 2018, but the good news is that there should mean that the coming years will be plentiful. Both A Quiet Place: Part II and Jungle Cruise are completed and have been outfitted with 2021 release dates, and she is currently awaiting the start of production on Ball And Chain, a movie that will reunite her with Dwayne Johnson and debut on Netflix.
Jamie Dornan has kind of an opposite story going on, as we are just a few weeks removed from the release of his latest film – the excellent time travel movie Synchronic, and earlier in 2020 you may have heard him as part of the voice cast behind Trolls World Tour. He did have one film delayed, the Kristen Wiig/Annie Mumolo comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, but that title is now been rescheduled for next July.
If the trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme is flipping your switches, the good news is that you won't have to wait long for it to come out. Bleeker Street will be releasing the film both in theaters and on demand starting December 11.