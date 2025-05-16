Dakota Johnson And Pedro Pascal Are Pals Now, But Their Meet-Cute Was Not So Sweet (And Neither Can Agree On It)
So, how did they meet exactly?
Celine Song’s 2025 movie release, Materialists, will see Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson giving off some serious chemistry on the big screen. However, their relationship didn't begin with this film. While the co-stars of the upcoming A24 movie are good pals now, their meet-cute wasn’t exactly a sweet one, and neither one of them can agree on what actually happened.
Based on the new trailer of Materialists, we know that matchmaker Lucy meets wealthy groomsmen, Harry Costillo, at one of her clients’ weddings. As for how the stars portraying them met in real life, the two seem to have conflicting versions of that meet-cute. While Dakota Johnson was unsure about their meet-cute in her and Pedro Pascal’s Elle interview, The Last of Us star seems to have an idea, and it’s not exactly sweet. Now, it's time to see if you can wrap your head around this tale...
Pedro Pascal’s Take On Meeting Dakota Johnson
At the beginning of their Elle interview, Dakota Johnson was trying to pinpoint if she met Pedro Pascal at the Golden Globes, The Met, or (jokingly) the celebrity social networking app Raya. The Game of Thrones actor believes they first met at the 2014 Golden Globes when he and Sarah Paulson kept the Daddio actress company after she attended solo.
While Johnson had no recollection of this, Pascal gave a humorous take on the “hurt” he felt the second time they met, which doesn’t sound so sweet:
That would be a pretty awkward interaction to meet someone again who doesn’t remember you. I can definitely see that throwing off the reunion vibe. But on the bright side, it would bring about a clean slate to leave a new impression on the other person.
Dakota Johnson’s Interpretation of Meeting Pedro Pascal
Dakota Johnson seems to have her own version of meeting Pedro Pascal. She first described “fashion’s biggest night” as like The Twilight Zone. Then, she made sure to reassure the Fantastic Four: First Steps actor about what her real first impression of him was while playfully calling him out on constantly bringing up the Met Gala:
At least if the two co-stars have had this conversation “37 times,” they’re not hearing any new information from each other. But based on the playful banter that Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal exchanged during their interview, they seem to be great pals, with their bond coming out perfectly in promos for Celine Song’s must-see 2025 movie.
After hearing different takes of Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson’s not-so-sweet meet-cute, I’m more confused than ever. Pascal believes he met Johnson first at the Golden Globes after-party and wasn’t remembered by her at the Met Gala later. Johnson doesn’t remember Pascal at the Golden Globes, but does remember him leaving a good first impression of himself wherever they first met.
At the end of the day, though, it’s not always about how two people met but where they are now. Now, based on their Elle interview and cute pictures they took when Materialists wrapped up, it seems like Pascal and Johnson are the best of friends, ready to show audiences their undeniable chemistry in Materialists, playing in theaters on June 13th.
