Sean Connery's 10 Best Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade Moments

In the scene, Indiana Jones is having the time of his life while Henry Jones sits in the sidecar. Henry Jones is not happy and every time Indiana looks at him with a smile on his face, Henry Jones gives him a scowl. Anyone can do a motorcycle chase scene. Not everyone can use a scene like that to propel the relationship of two characters without saying much of anything, and that's in large part thanks to Sean Connery’s performance. Only moments before, Sean Connery was the helpless child playing for comedic relief, but now that's changed. He's the disappointed father, unimpressed by his son's reckless violence. Sean Connery may also have been a bit nervous with Harrison Ford’s driving in real life, which could have bled into the performance.