How Star Trek: First Contact's Time Travel Works

Assimilate This!

Would you believe we’re almost finished running through the entire Star Trek run of cinematic time travel? It’s been a few short months since we started this task, but that hasn’t kept us from revisiting Starfleet’s finest on a pretty frequent basis. All that stands between us and completion is, what’s possibly, the most detailed and complicated temporal voyage in series history: the 2009 reboot directed by J.J. Abrams! We’re not jumping into that point in time just yet though, as we like to pace ourselves with the Trek around here. Fans cannot live on Roddenberry creations alone, and we’ve got something even more exciting planned for our next outing. Patrick Stewart fans, you’ll be especially pleased, as we’re about to dive into the world of Marvel Comics for the first time.