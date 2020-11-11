Rebel Wilson On Weight Loss, Dealing With Stress By 'Eating Donuts'

Leave a Comment
Throughout the year of 2020, actor Rebel Wilson has embarked on what she’s called a “year of health” to celebrate her 40th birthday. Best known for her roles in the Pitch Perfect series as well as appearing in last year’s cinematic adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Cats, Wilson has been giving regular updates on her weight loss adventure. And last time we’d heard from her, she was only a couple pounds away from her overall goal. Which makes this moment a good time to reflect on how overcoming personal habits, like dealing with stress through eating donuts, have made it all possible.
With her overall goal of losing around 165 lbs firmly in mind, Rebel Wilson discussed her life changes on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Prompted by her host's own recollections of trying to be mindful of better life habits, the question was asked as to how Wilson could keep herself on the straight and narrow. Which led her to drop the following story about a pattern that Rebel knew she had to overcome in the name of her personal endgame:
I was going all around the world, jet setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar that was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth; I love desserts. I've tried, like so many women out there, fads and diets and things before and I'm like, ‘I need to do a really holistic approach this time.' I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like eating donuts.
In a recent update surrounding her weight loss, Rebel Wilson announced that she was only 6.6 lbs/3kgs away from accomplishing her goal weight. Nabbing herself the new nickname of “Fit Amy,” Wilson has come a long way from the days where she was being paid more to maintain her previous figure in the name of her film career. One can see why stress eating was a constant in her life, especially when her professional life seemed to depend on it.
Breaking the cycle of bad habits through positive thinking and willpower, Rebel Wilson’s year of health has brought her oh so close to her overall goal. In a year like 2020, where so many unexpected pitfalls have been wreaked havoc on life itself in any way possible, reading about Wilson’s success is even more inspiring. With lockdowns, delays, and so much else becoming regular news stories-- seeing someone beating the odds and achieving results like those shown below feels great.
6.6 lbs might feel like a small way to go, especially with 165 lbs being the overall roadmap for Rebel Wilson’s weight loss. But as anyone else who’s walked that path will tell you, it’s those last few pounds that seem like a stretch of infinite time and space. We here at CinemaBlend wish Ms. Wilson all the best with these crucial final steps, and we can’t wait to see her to celebrate when it all pays off!