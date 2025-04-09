‘So Mean.’ Candace Cameron Bure Teared Up Over How ‘Harsh’ She’s Been On Her Body In Hollywood, And What It Took To Change Things
Candace Cameron Bure got emotional while talking about this.
Candace Cameron Bure is not one to shy away from talking about topics like receiving hate from the public or Hollywood’s beauty expectations. She’s also very open about the role faith plays in her life. Now, the actress has mixed those two things together by talking about her own struggles with negative self-talk and body image and a story from the Bible that helped her change her perspective on how she thinks about her body.
The story the holiday film star was referring to came from Numbers 22 in the Bible. It was about a man named Balaam and his donkey, and Bure said she had a dream where she was basically Balaam. Through this, she said God told her that she’s been treating her body harshly, which led her to a revelation. Getting emotional and candid about it all on The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, the actress explained:
In the story, after the donkey Balaam is riding veers from the path, Bure explained, the man whips the animal to get it back on track. Eventually, God intervenes and allows the donkey to speak to Balaam, and the animal asks the human why he’s being treated this way when he’s proven to be so loyal to Balaam.
In the case of Bure, she said she had a dream where she was Balaam and her body was the donkey. The actress explained that her body spoke to her and asked her why she was treating it poorly:
The Full House actress continued to recall this dream and how she reacted afterward. She’s always been open about her faith, and it seems like this moment where her life paralleled a biblical story really moved her. She called this an “amazing revelation” that really helped her with self-talk and body image, explaining:
She went on to say that this moment in her life was “enlightening.” She also opened up about how it’s helped her perspective evolve, explaining:
Clearly, this moment had a major impact on Bure, as she was visibly tearing up as she recalled it.
Over the years, the Great American Family star has addressed how she handles topics like this as well. From body image to online criticism, she’s been open about how faith helps her deal with the tougher aspects of life.
Religion has also played a much bigger part in her career lately, as many of her GAF movies are centered around faith. She also consistently talks about the role faith plays in her personal and professional lives. So, I can see why this particular moment impacted her so much.
