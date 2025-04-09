‘So Mean.’ Candace Cameron Bure Teared Up Over How ‘Harsh’ She’s Been On Her Body In Hollywood, And What It Took To Change Things

Candace Cameron Bure is not one to shy away from talking about topics like receiving hate from the public or Hollywood’s beauty expectations . She’s also very open about the role faith plays in her life. Now, the actress has mixed those two things together by talking about her own struggles with negative self-talk and body image and a story from the Bible that helped her change her perspective on how she thinks about her body.

The story the holiday film star was referring to came from Numbers 22 in the Bible. It was about a man named Balaam and his donkey, and Bure said she had a dream where she was basically Balaam. Through this, she said God told her that she’s been treating her body harshly, which led her to a revelation. Getting emotional and candid about it all on The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast , the actress explained:

I’ve whipped my body, I’ve spoken to it so harshly, so mean – ‘What are you doing? Why do you look this way? Why are you fat? Why don’t you do this, why can’t you be like every other body?’

In the story, after the donkey Balaam is riding veers from the path, Bure explained, the man whips the animal to get it back on track. Eventually, God intervenes and allows the donkey to speak to Balaam, and the animal asks the human why he’s being treated this way when he’s proven to be so loyal to Balaam.

In the case of Bure, she said she had a dream where she was Balaam and her body was the donkey. The actress explained that her body spoke to her and asked her why she was treating it poorly:

And then God allowed my body to speak back, and my body said back to me, ‘Have I not been the body that’s carried you all the days of your life? Am I not your legs that allow you to walk? Am I not your arms that allow you to pick up and feed yourself? I don’t do anything that you don’t ask me to do. I follow you. And I’m obedient to you. Why do you hurt me so badly, and why do you talk to me so badly, and why do you treat me this way? I can lift you up. I can give you strength and weights, but you have to tell me what to do. I’m only following your lead.’

The Full House actress continued to recall this dream and how she reacted afterward. She’s always been open about her faith , and it seems like this moment where her life paralleled a biblical story really moved her. She called this an “amazing revelation” that really helped her with self-talk and body image, explaining:

It was like this amazing revelation in my life and the weirdest story out of the Bible that God spoke to me about how mean I’ve been to my body.

She went on to say that this moment in her life was “enlightening.” She also opened up about how it’s helped her perspective evolve, explaining:

Since that time it’s given me a whole different perspective of how I think about my body. And when I want to use harsh words against it or I’m just unhappy with it, I think about that story, and then I think about the gratitude that I have for my body.

Clearly, this moment had a major impact on Bure, as she was visibly tearing up as she recalled it.

Over the years, the Great American Family star has addressed how she handles topics like this as well. From body image to online criticism , she’s been open about how faith helps her deal with the tougher aspects of life.