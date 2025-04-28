The Internet Cannot Get Over Gwyneth Paltrow Admitting She’s Back To Eating Carbs Again: ‘Thank F–k’

As seen in the docu-series The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow (which is streaming on your Netflix subscription ), the Oscar winner is very big about promoting good health. However, the leading lady has been called out by TikTok users and dieticians over her strict dieting practice . Now that Paltrow is back to eating carbs again, the internet cannot get over sharing their thoughts.

While speaking on the latest episode of The Goop Podcast (via CNN ), it appears that Gwyneth Paltrow’s strict diet days are over. The Shakespeare in Love actress revealed that she’s going back to carbs and cheese, pointing out their fiber, Vitamin B, and energy benefits. Not to mention, they taste good! You better believe that the internet had plenty to say about Paltrow’s new diet changes, like @CCknockout :

Thank fuck. This alone has kept me awake at night.

Gwyneth Paltrow received negative reception from TikTok users when she revealed in a video that her diet consisted of black coffee for breakfast, bone broth for lunch, and then vegetables for dinner. People were commenting that she was an “almond mom,” her diet sounding like a “colonoscopy prep,” and felt like she was “starving” herself.

Now that we know the actress is bringing carbs and cheese back to her diet, I’m sure that should ease the worries of her fans. @yovst1 expressed a similar relief to the Iron Man actress bringing back these important food groups:

gwyneth paltrow eating cheese & carbs is basically the celebrity equivalent of a meteor hitting earth. it's over, folks.

I can understand why Gwyneth Paltrow’s diet announcement would be considered earth-shattering. After celebrities began to comment on the Goop founder’s dieting exercises, Paltrow responded to the backlash , saying that everything she’s eating is based on talks she had with her doctor to heal from the long-term COVID effects she experienced . Since the Emma actress said she wasn’t immune to weight gain during the pandemic, as well as fatigue and brain fog, the talented actress wanted to ensure her health would get right back on track.



Considering how adamant the Proof actress was about avoiding carbs, it’s nice to know Paltrow has decided to welcome back all major food groups. @mislav_modronja had a humorous comment that can make any of us now question our own diet practices:

I couldn’t help but wonder, if Gwyneth Paltrow is back to eating carbs and cheese, was I also okay to eat a kebab and fries combo for the third time this week?

Well, if Gwyneth Paltrow can stop feeling guilty about eating cheese and carbs, so can we. I think we all should stop being hard on ourselves when we invite guilty pleasures into our diets as long as we don’t overdo it.

After Gwyneth Paltrow saw all of the negative posts criticizing her strict diet, she shared a slew of food posts to show that her diet isn’t as restrictive as interpreted. Now that Paltrow is eating cheese and carbs again, this will mean a whole new menu for the Seven actress. @deomaius shared their hilarious reaction to Paltrow’s shocking dieting news:

The world is falling apart bro

As sarcastic and funny as this tweet is, I’m sure it makes many Gwyneth Paltrow fans feel like if the actress can change her extreme dieting practices, who knows what else can happen in the world? I mean, even her go-to cheat meal was a healthier version of a pancake filled with caramelized onion goodness. But if Paltrow can change things around, so can anyone else.

Like @mislav_modronja, it looks like X users are believing that Gwyneth Paltrow talking about her new diet changes means she’s saying it’s okay to eat these foods if a health enthusiast like her can. @27khv is starting to feel the same way with their funny tweet of Paltrow approving a popular cuisine:

Breaking: Centuries of French cuisine finally validated by Gwyneth Paltrow.

This sarcastically humorous tweet is joking that now the art of French cuisine is now “validated” by Gwyneth Paltrow after admitting to allowing carbs and cheese into her diet. After all, French cooking consists of cheese, bread, wine, butter, and other carby foods. The French have been expertly crafting and celebrating their recipes for centuries before health gurus said what was acceptable. But I guess if a health-focused person like the Golden Globe winner admits to eating cheese and carbs, no one else who’s health-conscious should be afraid to let these foods into their diet.