Alexandra Daddario Shared Stunning Pics After Her Move, But I Didn’t See Martha Stewart And A Cotton Candy Dress Coming

News
By published

Girl is ready for summer.

Alexandra Daddario smiling at the camera in a red dress at the AMC Networks 2025 Upfront in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

We are dangerously close to what the school kids would call “summer break” and celebrities are already busting out their fair weather costumes. For Kim Kardashian, that meant a teeny-weeny black bikini, but in the case of Alexandra Daddario, I did not have a dress shaped like cotton candy on my bingo card. Nor did I expect a pic with Martha Stewart.

Ms. Daddario shared a recent post where she waxed poetic about recent travels (including encounters with cows whilst on a road trip). The actress often shares quick spotlights into her life, and her latest post is no exception, as her fans can see her checking out a rollercoaster, looking out a city window, trying out new clothes and paint colors, and even hobnobbing with Martha Stewart at an event for NYC's Second Chance Rescue.

Finally, we see her in heels and a cotton candy-shaped dress that’s both adorable and makes me question how comfortable she could possibly be in one fell swoop. Take a look.

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario)

A photo posted by on

The post comes just a few months after Alexandra Daddario and her partner Andrew Form seemingly left Los Angeles for New York. The actress recently opened up about the move. She didn’t disclose the date for her big cross country jaunt, though she put her LA home on the market back in August of 2024, selling it for $2.9 million in November of last year. That was shortly after she and her partner celebrated the birth of their little one on Halloween.

She told Vogue she’s spent the last few months “falling in love” with the city again.

The first time I came to the Brooklyn Museum, I was blown away. Since moving back from L.A., I’ve fallen in love with the city again. It’s so important to support the arts—we’re having similar conversations in Hollywood. Art is fundamental to being human.

Though it’s worth noting Daddario was originally a born and raised New York resident before moving out to Los Angeles for her acting career, her latest post seems to be a reflection of the changes coming down the pipeline in her life. She's not the only celebrity to leave Los Angeles and head closer to home in recent years either, joining the likes of Florence Pugh (who lives in London now) and Chris Hemsworth (who has discussed why he left LA for his native Australia).

While New York may be her new home base, it should be noted she’ll need to return to New Orleans while she shoots Mayfair Witches Season 3, after AMC confirmed the renewal was coming down the pipeline amidst a slew of 2025 cancelations. Hopefully that will mean more traveling, and more fun posts (with or without cows).

Jessica Rawden
Jessica Rawden
Managing Editor

Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways. 

