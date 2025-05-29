Kylie Jenner Says It's The Summer Of 'Sexy' And It's A Big Departure From Her Aesthetic Last Year

When it comes to The Kardashians crew, from Kris to Kylie, each is as stylish as the last. However, the lip kit queen has one of the most daring styles to me -- think her plunging vintage custom corset look for this year’s French Fashion Week and her bubble gum pink hair (which she reprised the iconic look early in 2024 ). Now, Kylie continues to reign as a fashionista to watch, and her 2025 summer vibes are a lot sexier than what it was a year ago.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family has been taking the world of fashion by storm with her company Khy. Considering the debut of the brand’s newest collaboration with Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu, the entrepreneur chatted with Harper’s Bazaar . While they spoke of the new drop, she shared the vibe she’s going for now that summer is officially upon us, and it's totally the opposite of her sweet Italian vacay last year:

She is so sexy this summer. She’s so sexy. I think last summer I had fun in Italy and I was wearing like flowy dresses and cute little tops. Now I’m like, no, no, no. It’s fun, colorful, hot, sexy; that is my vibe.

It’s quite the jump, but she’s already promising moves on this front, a la the stunning sheer fit she wore to the Academy Awards while accompanying her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. Also, while recently on vacation with Kendall, Kylie wore a bright red $10K bikini as the Jenner sisters had a great time on the beach . So, this style departure seems to be going swimmingly thus far for the mogul.

The 27-year-old’s explanation of the ‘Khy girl’ mirrored her true adventurous spirit as well. Along with her personal change in vibe, she expanded on her company’s offerings, sharing that her mood board for her own closet is known to overlap with the latest pieces:

The Khy girl is a trendsetter, she’s not afraid to experiment with new styles, and she is a chameleon. I think that I’m kind of a chameleon with my style; I love to play. I’ve been like that since I was 16. I changed my hair color like once a week and cut my hair off and then put a wig on or put extensions in; and I’ve always switched up my style. It’s just a part of who I am, and that definitely bleeds into Khy.

​​Khy’s homepage showcases these sentiments well. Though the bombshell-esque Findikoglu collab (Jenner’s 6th) leads the lines available, the further you scroll, the more Kylie-chameleon you’ll see.

As we know, she’s had an array of fun hair dye jobs, and she's not afraid to inject color into her wardrobe or go after daring silhouettes. Now, as she leans into this sexier energy, the growing company is a great highlight that aligns with all of her dynamic eras, including this new one, and I can’t wait to see more.

All of that being said, I’m glad to know what we can expect to see on Kylie Jenner’s socials. Especially since the latest season of The Kardashians ended earlier on the 2025 TV schedule . And while the darling Italian floral numbers and cute 2024 Paris Fashion Week outfits will be missed, it’ll be exciting to see the "sexy" and more couture-forward wardrobe unfold!