Scream 5’s David Arquette Admits He’s Having A ‘Hard Time’ Without Wes Craven

David Arquette in Scream 4

The horror genre has been an exciting renaissance for the past few years, with a mixture of new projects and franchise sequels arriving in theaters to critical and box office success. And to the delight of the fandom, Scream 5 is currently filming with the trio of original stars returning to reprise their roles. This includes David Arquette who has played Dewey in the previous four installments. And while moviegoers are excited to dive back into Woodsboro, Arquette recently admitted to having a hard time filming his role without late filmmaker Wes Craven.

Wes Craven was a visionary horror director who brought projects like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream to life, which quickly became sensations within the genre. Scream 5 will mark the first time an installment of the franchise wasn't helmed by Craven, with Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett making the upcoming sequel a reality. David Arquette was recently interviewed about his role, and got emotional when hearing his own previous comments about loving the director. As he put it,

I’m sorry. I’ve been having a really hard time lately with missing him. That’s such a beautiful thing to say. And, you know, I was tortured. My mother was dying around that time, so that was a really difficult and dark period. And it’s true. I do, like, long for a world of love.

Well, that was honest. Because while David Arquette has expressed his excitement in once again playing Dewey in Scream 5 alongside Neve Campbell and ex-wife Courteney Cox, it's clearly a double edged sword. Because how can he not miss Wes Craven when working on this new slasher? After all, the late filmmaker changed his life and career in a variety of ways.

David Arquette's comments to ET Canada show just how personal the Scream franchise is to David Arquette. Indeed, the actor's personal life can be marked by his appearances as Dewey alongside Courtney Cox. The two fell in love on set, were married, and eventually went through a divorce while playing their signature characters. Arquette also had a close relationship with Wes Craven himself, which is why he's been missing the late director so much while filming.

It's hard to even imagine a Scream movie without Wes Craven behind the camera, but that's exactly what we'll be getting with Scream 5. Luckily Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett truly love and cherish the late filmmaker's work, which is how they managed to convince Neve Campbell to return to the role of Sidney. But even so, it's an emotional experience for David Arquette, who misses his collaborator and friend.

Luckily, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett seem like great choices to take on the mantle of the Scream franchise. On top of their reverence for Wes Craven's work on the slasher property, the pair of filmmakers have proven their ability to take on Scream's unique tone. Namely because their acclaimed 2019 slasher Ready or Not featured a mixture of comedy and horror that the franchise is known for.

While Scream 5's contents will remain a complete mystery for the foreseeable future, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have assembled a strong cast to make the highly anticipated movie into a reality. In addition to the trio of original stars, actress Marley Shelton will be reprising her role as Judy Hicks from Scream 4. There's also a stellar cast of young cast filling out the cast, including The Boys' Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega (You, The Babysitter 2), 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), and Melissa Barrera (Vida, In the Heights).

Scream 5 is filming now, and is set to arrive in theaters January 14th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Ahead Of Scream 5, The Original Cast Is Reuniting For The Fans
