Borat 2 Standout Maria Bakalova Reveals Trick To Not Laughing At Sacha Baron Cohen When Filming

For a long stretch, Maria Bakalova’s character was with a babysitter named Jeanise Jones. Bakalova had to pretend to believe in a much different worldview and Jeanise Jones, buying into it, does what she can to help her and change her perspective. Bakalova’s commitment to the role is commendable; it could have been so easy to not be able to take herself seriously and start laughing, but she stayed in character. Which, as a side note, is also a little heartbreaking for Jones, who was duped by the performance.