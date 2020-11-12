Jennifer Lopez’s Hustlers Lawsuit Has Reached A Verdict

Hustlers is about Ramona Vega (Jennifer Lopez), a long-time stripper in New York City that hires other strippers to help her take advantage of their Wall Street clients by drugging them and swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars out of their bank accounts. Though the two storylines have similarities, there are quite a bit of differences between the real story to the movie. Names aside, some of the characters have different backstories, other characters are alive when in real life they would have been dead for a long time, and some relationships weren’t as rosy and redeemable as portrayed on screen.