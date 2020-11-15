The Fast And Furious Movies' Timeline Explained

Fast & Furious

Release Year: 2009

Year Of Events: 2009

Ok, this is where things start to get complicated. In release order, 2003’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift is supposed to go here if you’re watching in the franchise’s order of release. However, if you’re tracking the story’s implied timeline, then 2009’s Fast & Furious is the actual third installment in the Fast saga story.

Taking place five years after the end of The Fast and the Furious, Dom and Brian’s reunion is technically set in the “present day,” meaning 2009 starts a three movie run of prequels that not only see Han Lue (Sung Kang) alive and well, but already a part of Dom’s team, until his death later down the road. That’s not the only wrench Fast & Furious throws into the gears, as Letty’s death in the franchise is dated “May 30, 2009.” Which means The Fast and the Furious takes place in 2004, instead of the assumed contemporary setting of 2001. Buckle up folks, because it’s about to get even more interesting with the next entry in the series.