Fast X Mid-Credits: Big Takeaways And Theories About That Final Scene

Warning: spoilers from Fast X are in play. If you haven’t seen the film yet, it’s only fair to warn our CinemaBlend family that key details will be discussed in this rundown.

Fast X ’s story ends on a pretty huge cliffhanger, as one would expect from an action movie finale that might see itself become a trilogy. Though naturally, there has to be a little something to tease the folks in the audience of action movies such as this to return for the next chapter. And wow, did this ninth Fast and Furious sequel pick a hell of a moment to add as a mid-credits stinger. There’s some big takeaways, interesting theories, and more to discuss; so if you’ve already enjoyed Fast X, then strap in so we can dig into what Dominic Toretto’s latest adventure did to tease its next chapter.

Fast X’s Mid-Credits Scene, In A Nutshell

Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) isn’t quite finished with his destructive path to vengeance. While Dom (Vin Diesel) and Little B (Leo Abelo Perry) are in the middle of trying to escape that wrath after an explosive encounter with a dam, Dante ropes another party into his web of murder. And it’s none other than DSS agent Luke Hobbs ( Dwayne Johnson ).

Luring a group of what looks like operatives from The Agency into a secluded location, we see another one of Dante’s vision boards. As screens flash images of Fast Saga characters and events, a cell phone rings and we see Hobbs pick up on his end. Dante reminds Luke of his place in this circle of life, threatening that he’s hunting him down.

Unmasking to finish his end of the conversation, Luke Hobbs tells his would-be hunter that he’s not hard to find. Calling him a “sumbitch” as he crushes the phone in his hands, the conversation is ended, and Fast X comes to a full stop.

Why Luke Hobbs’ Return Makes Sense In Fast X’s Story

As it turns out, Dante’s big Fast X score against those that killed his father Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) isn’t limited to Dom and his family. While the opening of Fast X reminded us of the price those parties incurred upon themselves, the mid-credits scene fills in a gap that wasn’t mentioned in the movie’s earlier setup.

Luke Hobbs' greatest sin, in Dante Reyes’ eyes, is that he was the one who actually killed his father with two bullets. While Dom was the one who drove the safe, Luke was the one that took the kill-shot. So now both of these men, and their respective families and friends, are on Dante’s chopping block.

Though it’s absolutely an excuse to win Dwayne Johnson back to the franchise he seemed to be done with, Fast Five’s events are a natural way to bring Hobbs back to the fold. With that in mind, points are to be had for not only bringing Johnson back, but also finding a way that makes sense. After all, the enemy of one’s enemy can be Dominic Toretto, and that’s enough to form a partnership against the coming threat.

The Importance Of Fast X’s Mid-Credits Scene Could Depend On Its Chronology

Another takeaway from Fast X’s “surprise” mid-credits scene is something that we’ve seen come into play time and again throughout the series. Fitting enough, time is the exact factor, as we don’t know when Luke Hobbs’ mid-credit journey is taking place in the grand scheme of things.

Much like F9 showed us the reunion of Han (Sung Kang) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), only to reveal that this scene took place in the middle of Fast X’s narrative, there’s room for interpretation. Depending on when Fast X’s Luke Hobbs scene takes place in the eventual follow-up , the relevance of this happening could be even more heightened by when we see it actually take place. Especially thanks to another potential scenario that arises with this expanded playing field of pain.

Fast X’s Sequel Could Bring Luke Hobbs’ Family Into The Action

During the events of Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, we’re introduced to a ton of Luke Hobbs’ family when he takes on Brixton Lore (Idris Elba) in the final showdown. Showing us Luke’s brothers Jonah (Cliff Curtis) and Mateo (Roman Reigns), as well as plenty of other members of the Hobbs family, there’s a lot of people that are now at risk of personal harm and death.

As Dante Reyes frequently likes to tell his prey, everyone they know and love is now at risk if he’s gunning for them. So Fast X’s looping Luke Hobbs back into the fight puts all of the family we’ve seen in action right in the crosshairs. If the results are anything like what happened in Hobbs & Shaw’s ending , we could be in for quite a fight.

Hobbs & Shaw 2 Just Might Happen After All?

Bringing Dwayne Johnson back to the table, especially after his failed attempt to set up his Black Adam franchise at Warner Bros, probably required quite a deal. The history of beef between Vin Diesel and Johnson has been well documented, especially when Diesel publicly tried to recruit The Rock for Fast X. It makes me wonder if this deal came with some pretty big promises, and if Hobbs & Shaw 2 might have been one of them.

At least, that's what I'm speculating after Dwayne Johnson pretty much confirmed during an interview with CNN in 2021 that he wasn't returning to the franchise. Momentarily rejecting that "emotional plea" from Vin Diesel, Johnson called the tactic a form of manipulation.

Yet here we are, with Fast X returning Luke Hobbes to the fold. While it can't be said with certainty whether or not Hobbs & Shaw 2 will happen, it does feel like it took a lot to make The Rock family again. So perhaps we shouldn't give up hope on some more champagne problems in the future.

Whatever the truth may be, and however this Fast X mid-credits scene factors into the overall story of the Fast Saga’s conclusion, it’s clear that daddy’s gotta go to work again. That is, if Dwayne Johnson doesn’t fall prey to the same sort of thing that happened when he convinced Henry Cavill to make his now discarded return to the role of Superman.

We might have to wait a little while to see what happens in that case, as Fast X is currently in theaters. Which means the opening weekend numbers will more than likely be the tea leaves that spell the fate of the furious Luke Hobbs.