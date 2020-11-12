Disney Parks Division Lost Another Billion Dollars Last Quarter, But There Is Good News

The global pandemic has negatively impacted nearly every company on the planet, but few have been hit quite as hard as the Walt Disney Company. The closure of movie theaters and the end of filming of live productions took one leg out from under the company, and the closure of theme parks took out another. Disney's theme parks got to come back in a limited way during the past financial quarter, but it was certainly not business as unusual. Today, Disney announced a Q4 loss in operating result in the parks division of $1.1 billion. Which is massive, but there is something of a silver lining.