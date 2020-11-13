Why Samuel L. Jackson Doesn’t Like To Be Called A Legend In Hollywood

One extraordinary element about Sam L. Jackson’s career is that he gained prominence in his 40s with films such as Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing, Jurassic Park, Pulp Fiction and Die Hard with a Vengeance. And since the 1990s, his career has only flourished. The actor has transcended his roles and become an instantly recognizable figure in the industry that has changed the industry for the better. He attributes his status in Hollywood as the product of hard work and endurance, but isn’t that one of the necessary traits of a legend?