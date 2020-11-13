How Ben Affleck's Batman Will Change In Zack Snyder's Justice League

There have been a number of conversations about the reasons why the Justice League members will appear so different once Zack Snyder gets his “toys” back. In defense of Joss Whedon, the director who agreed to finish Justice League in 2017 after Snyder had to leave the project, he had to deliver a movie that juggled multiple DC Comics heroes in a two-hour package, slicing Snyder’s four-hour cut in half. This meant that so much footage needed to be on the cutting room floor. And in the process, heroes and their motivations had to be truncated, and altered.