Come Away Ending: What Happens And How The Finale May Have Explained Why

Warning: spoilers for Come Away are in play! If you haven’t seen the film yet, then face the second star to the right, head straight on until morning, and don’t come back until the White Rabbit sends for you.

Come Away is the epitome of the genre that is “fantasy drama.” A label that nails to a tee the sort of atmosphere director Brenda Chapman and writer Marissa Kate Goodhill attempted to infuse into their collaboration, the film’s mashup of the legacies of both Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland tempers those elements with a serious story of loss and the processing of grief. But some viewers might be confused as to what Come Away’s ending is really saying to them, and how the final moments explain the events of the film as a whole.