First Look At Walt Disney World's Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Rooms

The room itself is pretty simple, with one large bed and a pair of bunk beds in the wall. It isn't exactly an extravagant hotel room, but at the end of the day, like most hotel rooms when you visit Walt Disney World, it's not like you're going to actually plan to spend a great deal of time there. There's going to be so much to go out and do elsewhere. On top of that, it actually fits the theme of Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser for the rooms to be pretty simple. Much like a cruise ship, space is "limited" and so rooms are usually not huge. It's all part of the theme and the story (that happens to work out well for Disney World financially as well I'm sure). That's not to say there won't be other room options available for those willing to drop a bit more cash.