First Look At Walt Disney World's Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Rooms

While the theme park industry has been going through a very difficult time in the age of covid, the business never truly stops moving and both the parks and the fans that love them are always looking toward the next big thing. For Walt Disney World one of the really exciting plans on tap is the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. It's a new Disney World hotel but it's also an attraction unto itself, and Disney just dropped the first real look at what the inside of the Galactic Starcruiser will look like, with images of the cabins guests will be staying in when they're not exploring the rest of the ship.
While the Galactic Starcruiser is still under construction, during today's virtual IAAPA virtual event, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro showed off physical mockups of what the starcruiser cabins will actually look like. Previously, we've only had concept art available to give us a hint of what we would see, but these are scale recreations of the real thing, and they look pretty awesome. Check it out.
The room itself is pretty simple, with one large bed and a pair of bunk beds in the wall. It isn't exactly an extravagant hotel room, but at the end of the day, like most hotel rooms when you visit Walt Disney World, it's not like you're going to actually plan to spend a great deal of time there. There's going to be so much to go out and do elsewhere. On top of that, it actually fits the theme of Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser for the rooms to be pretty simple. Much like a cruise ship, space is "limited" and so rooms are usually not huge. It's all part of the theme and the story (that happens to work out well for Disney World financially as well I'm sure). That's not to say there won't be other room options available for those willing to drop a bit more cash.
In the end, the purpose of the room is to make you feel like you're on board a galactic starcruiser, and if the rest of the room doesn't do that, then the "window" likely will. If you check out the image below, shot from the bunkbed position, you see what you'll be able to look out and see from your stateroom.
While a lot of Walt Disney World projects have been postponed, or at the very least, slowed down, due to the pandemic. The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser is one project that has been called a high priority by Disney. That's not to say things haven't slowed down somewhat. Originally, it had been announced that the first set of reservations for Galactic Starcruiser would go live this year, and while that may still technically happen, as is stands, it's more likely that reservations will be held off until some time in 2021.
And reservations certainly won't be cheap, but that's likely also why the standard room is designed the way it is. The Galactic Starcruiser is set to function more like a Disney Cruise than a Disney theme park, with an entire two-day, three-night experience designed for guests almost entirely inside the hotel, the only exception being a planned "shore excursion" to the planet Batuu.