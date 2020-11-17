Why James Bond Fans Should Celebrate November 17 Every Year

The fifth James Bond actor would need to be found before Goldeneye could turn its gaze to the world, and sure enough, Remington Steele star Pierce Brosnan was no longer held back by a network TV contract. While he had to pass on becoming Bond the first time around, Brosnan was able to slip into the tuxedo, continuing a new tradition of the second time being the charm. Announced as the new Bond in 1994, Pierce Brosnan wouldn’t be the only change to the landmark espionage series. Goldeneye’s greater stamp on the James Bond legacy would be in the casting of Dame Judi Dench, who became the first female to play the role of M. With traditionally womanizing 007 being given a stern female boss who'd call him out as, “…a sexist, misogynist dinosaur. A relic of the cold war,” leading women in the James Bond legacy would start to change for the progressive from this point on. It all came to a head when Goldeneye was marketed to a then Bond-less world with the following explosive teaser: