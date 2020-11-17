Yoda Icon Frank Oz Claps Back At Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hater

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Star Wars franchise has entertained moviegoers for decades, with George Lucas' colorful galaxy being passed down across the generations. And when Disney acquired Lucasfilm, the galaxy far, far away returned to theaters with the sequel trilogy. But these movies have faced some backlash from the fandom, especially Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi. And now legendary Yoda icon Frank Oz has clapped back when one hater came for Johnson online.