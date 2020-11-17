Scream Writer Reveals What He Loves About Scream 5

Leave a Comment
The horror renaissance has been in full swing for years now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. And in addition to the new projects coming to theaters, some beloved franchises have also been given new life. To the joy of horror fans, Scream 5 is currently in production, with the trio of original heroes returning to reprise their roles in another bloody adventure in Woodsboro. And now original writer Kevin Williamson has revealed what he loves about the upcoming sequel.
Writer Kevin Williamson's work was key to the Scream franchise becoming as iconic as it is. He wrote 3/4 of the previous movies, balancing horror with meta comedy to delightful results. Williamson isn't writing the screenplay for Scream 5, but he recently reunited with the cast of the original movie, while also teasing the contents of the next installment. When speaking about the mysterious contents of the fifth movie, Williamson said:
What I love about the new Scream is that it does take a fresh approach. It’s this beautiful sort of fresh new movie, but it also has this nostalgic factor that runs through it. That to me was a perfect blend of how to do the next Scream. So that was what I was most excited about. I’m blown away by the directors, and I was really nervous because nobody is Wes Craven. I was really hesitant to even jump on board and be a part of it, and boy am I glad I did because I think it’s going to make Wes proud.
Well, that was honest. While Kevin Williamson's voice was critical to Scream's success, he seems confident in the work being done on the upcoming fifth movie. While that movie isn't expected to hit theaters until 2022, the OG writer's approval is sure to please any naysayers who might not be sold on Scream 5.
Kevin Williamson's comments come from his recent participation in Looped's virtual Scream reunion. The cast and crew of the original 1996 movie got together from the safety of their own homes, and were able to reminisce about working on the iconic slasher. Eventually the conversation turned to Scream 5, which will once again star Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. And it turns out that Williamson is a fan of the work currently being done on set.
Scream 5 will mark the first installment not helmed by Wes Craven, as horror visionary passed away back in 2015. Instead Ready or Not directors
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are helming the new installment, and they've obviously got some big shoes to fill. But despite this pressure, it seems the pair of filmmakers has managed to win over the original cast, and as well as Kevin Williamson himself.
The contents of Scream 5 remain a mystery, but Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have assembled a strong cast to bring the mysterious story to life. Alongside the OG trio of actors, Marley Shelton is reprising her Scream 4 role as Judy Hicks. A ton of newcomers will also be making their Scream debut, including The Boys' Jack Quaid, 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Jenna Ortega (You), and Melissa Barrera (Vida).
Scream 5 is currently set to arrive in theaters on January 14th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.