Disney+'s Godmothered Trailer: Jillian Bell And Isla Fisher's Upcoming Comedy Is Pure Magic

The “youngest trainee” in the fairy godmother program, Eleanor (Bell) wants to show the world that fairy godmothers can still get the job done. With her heart set answering the wishes of a young girl named Mackenzie, she feels pretty confident on the odds of success; except there’s a bit of a problem. Mackenzie’s request for help was sent decades ago, as she’s now 40, a single mother, and played by Isla Fisher. So Jillian Bell’s magical helper might need a little more Disney magic than usual to pull this one off.