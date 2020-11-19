Disney+'s Godmothered Trailer: Jillian Bell And Isla Fisher's Upcoming Comedy Is Pure Magic

Leave a Comment
When you wish upon a star, you don’t know what you’re going to get. That’s the starting point of Disney+’s new whimsical comedy Godmothered, as Jillian Bell tries to prove that the world still needs fairy godmothers to help out with the hard stuff. While her efforts to help Isla Fisher’s beleaguered character might not always work out, this new movie looks like nothing short of pure magic.
The “youngest trainee” in the fairy godmother program, Eleanor (Bell) wants to show the world that fairy godmothers can still get the job done. With her heart set answering the wishes of a young girl named Mackenzie, she feels pretty confident on the odds of success; except there’s a bit of a problem. Mackenzie’s request for help was sent decades ago, as she’s now 40, a single mother, and played by Isla Fisher. So Jillian Bell’s magical helper might need a little more Disney magic than usual to pull this one off.
Godmothered will premiere directly on Disney+, starting on December 4th.
