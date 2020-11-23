Mel Gibson's Fatman And 6 Other Unconventional Santa Claus Movies

When you conjure up an image of Jolly Old Saint Nick inside your (egg)noggin, you probably don't imagine a bearded, snarling Mel Gibson wielding a gun with bloodlust in his eyes. Yet, that's exactly what we see in Fatman, the new seasonal action-thriller-dark comedy that hit VOD this past Tuesday. While the movie didn't warm the hearts of many critics nationwide, this unconventional Santa Claus flick does give audiences a fresh look at the familiar Father Christmas. Though it's certainly not the first time that we've gotten an original depiction of Old Man Christmas on the silver (or small) screen.

Whether it's Silent Night, Deadly Night or Bad Santa, we've seen our fair share of changes made to Santa Claus's familiar lore or family-friendly image. While not every change was made for the better, each one of these untraditional Christmas films is intriguing in its own right. And they stand out, too — even (or especially) in a season with no shortage of cinematic selections. If you're looking for something that's more naughty this holiday season, check out these out-of-the-ordinary Santa Claus movies.