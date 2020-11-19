A New Pink Panther Movie Is In The Works, And It's Scored Some Major Sonic And Bad Boys 3 Talent

Pink Panther will reportedly still remain a silent character, but it's not yet clear whether Inspector Clouseau will be the main character or someone brand new. Considering the Sonic the Hedgehog filmmaker is behind the project, and Tom & Jerry will soon get this treatment, it's a good bet that will be a live-action/CGI hybrid movie. But the new Pink Panther is in early development, so it's possible the premise could be altered at a later date. Fowler did take to Twitter to say this about his Pink Panther: