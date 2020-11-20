Wonder Woman 1984 Already Has Box Office Competition On Christmas

The decision will now allow holiday moviegoers a couple options, among the 50% of U.S. theaters open anyway. According to Deadline, Warner Bros is negotiating with exhibitors to occupy theaters halfway with Wonder Woman 1984 as it stands. We’ll have to see if this complicates things for the superhero film seat-wise, and just how large of a presence Monster Hunter will get. The key difference between the two films is Monster Hunter will be debuting only in theaters, whereas Wonder Woman 1984 will offer instant streaming access to HBO Max subscribers for one month.