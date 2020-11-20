Chris Hemsworth Reveals How Many Sequels To Netflix's Extraction They Hope To Make

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Actor Chris Hemsworth's career has been on a serious hot streak, in no part due to his ongoing role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while he's gearing up for his fourth solo flick, Hemsworth has also taken on a variety of other movie projects during his tenure as the God of Thunder. Chief among them is Netflix's Extraction, which became the streaming service's most popular movie of all time. And the 37 year-old actor recently hinted at plans for multiple sequels on the action property.