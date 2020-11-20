Chris Hemsworth Reveals How Many Sequels To Netflix's Extraction They Hope To Make

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Actor Chris Hemsworth's career has been on a serious hot streak, in no part due to his ongoing role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while he's gearing up for his fourth solo flick, Hemsworth has also taken on a variety of other movie projects during his tenure as the God of Thunder. Chief among them is Netflix's Extraction, which became the streaming service's most popular movie of all time. And the 37 year-old actor recently hinted at plans for multiple sequels on the action property.
Extraction hit Netflix back in April, and marked stuntman Sam Hargrave's directorial debut. The blockbuster's ending certainly teased the possibility of a sequel, with moviegoers eager to watch Chris Hemsworth's character Tyler Rake take out countless more enemies. Hemsworth recently teased he burgeoning franchise's future, saying:
We wanted to make a film that was different, unique, exciting, full of action but pushed the envelope. And I think we achieved that. None of that was possible without your support. So I’m forever in your debt, I love you guys, you guys are the greatest… it was one of the most incredible experiences that I’ve ever had on a set and we’re gonna try to make another couple more for you.
Well, this is exciting. Because while we previously knew that Extraction 2 was in the early development stages, it looks like Chris Hemsworth and company plan on making more than one continuations of the acclaimed action flick. This is exciting news for the countless Netflix subscribers who streamed the original, and shows how the company is leaning into that popularity.
The above quote comes to us from Chris Hemsworth's personal Instagram page. He often uses the social media outlet to communicate with his whopping 45.1 million followers. Many of these folks helped make Extraction such a streaming sensation, and he's been known to use Insta to thank the public for the movie's success. And now it was revealed that more than one sequel is on the way.
Chris Hemsworth's acclaimed tenure in the MCU is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
This exciting update from Chris Hemsworth about Extraction's future comes after the actor won a People's Choice Award for Action Movie Star of 2020. He's certainly a great choice for this specific honor, as he worked on countless thrilling action sequences throughout the movie's 117-minute runtime. You can check out Hemsworth's post of thanks below.
Chris Hemsworth is clearly excited about how well-received Extraction was this year, and has used social media to thank moviegoers a number of times. But this latest post also indicated that we'll be treated to more than one sequel for the movie. Writer/producer Joe Russo has previously teased that he's got plenty of stories in mind. And now that the Russo Brothers' time in the MCU has come to an end, they've got even more time to focus on Tyler Rake's future adventures.
But before he jumps back into the dizzying action of Extraction, Chris Hemsworth is expected to film his whopping eighth starring appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in pre-production in Australia, with the cast and crew assembling for the filmmaker's second installment in the franchise. This also marks the first time a Marvel superhero was given a fourth solo movie.
Extraction is currently streaming on Netflix, and Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theaters on February 11th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.