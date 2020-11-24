Home Alone Vs. Home Alone 2: Which Is Actually The Better Movie

This sounds crazy, I know, but there is an argument to be made as to which is the better Home Alone movie: the original 1990 holiday classic or its 1992 followup Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Typically, sequels are nothing more than a big cash grab playing on the memories, expectations, and even tropes introduced in their predecessors, but Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) getting lost in the Big Apple and spending the second consecutive Christmas away from his family (even Uncle Frank) holds its own as a worthy sequel.

But even though Home Alone 2: Lost in New York remains one of the better sequels out there, is it better than Home Alone? Did John Hughes and Chris Columbus take what they learned on the first film and master it? How does the plot, the sense of danger, and even the cast of characters compare? Let's break it down and settle this once and for all…