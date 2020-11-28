The Best Laurence Fishburne Performances In Movies And TV, Ranked

12. Deep Cover (Russell Stevens Jr.)

You want to know a really cool movie? Deep Cover. Deep Cover is a really cool movie. Starring Laurence Fishburne (known back then as “Larry” Fishburne) as a police officer who fits the profile of a drug dealer so he pretends to be one, Deep Cover is a great follow-up performance to his role in 1991’s Boyz n the Hood.

Laurence Fishburne is so great in the role since he pulls off being a cop and a drug dealer so effectively. If this were a movie where he just had to play a cop, or one where he just had to play a drug dealer, it would still be convincing either way. Now that’s talent.