Who Should Play The New Fantastic Four In The Marvel Cinematic Universe, According To CinemaBlend

The Runner-Ups

With John Krasinski getting a runner-up finish, it’s probably no big surprise that Emily Blunt did as well – as their real-life marriage is what would give the Reed Richards/Sue Storm relationship an extra hook. We’re still marveling at Phillipa Soo’s performance in Hamilton, hence our thinking of her for this Marvel role, and Anna Torv was a notable candidate given her Fringe-built fanbase and her excellent work on Mindhunter. We also have little doubt that Gugu Mbatha-Raw* would make a great Invisible Woman, but she didn’t quite get the votes.

*In the staff polling, it was overlooked that Gugu Mbatha-Raw will have a role on the upcoming Loki Disney+ series.