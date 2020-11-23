Universal Studios Finally Reopens Ride That Had Been Shut Down For Months, But What Are The Safety Measures?

Universal Studios has everyone in the parks masked up anyway and in addition has instituted virtual queues for a lot of its rides so that people are more easily able to maintain social distancing if and when they do decide to get out and travel to the parks. The parks have also planned surprise openings for attractions such as this one to keep the excitement high in the parks even in tough times. Still, what’s most interesting to me are the various strategies theme parks are employing to keep people safe and how those strategies differ from park to park and ride to ride. It’s been a wild year, and I don’t envy the people who toiled over plans to make sure the parks could operate safely. Clearly a lot of sweat went into this.