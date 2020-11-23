Home Alone’s Director Has Blunt Thoughts About Disney+’s Reboot

Leave a Comment
The 1990 family classic Home Alone is part of many families' yearly holiday viewing, with Kevin McCallister's hijinks passed down among generations. And as a result of nostalgia's ongoing power in the entertainment industry, the movie is getting an upcoming reboot on Disney+. Said reboot boasts a strong cast including Ellie Kemper and Kenan Thompson, but original director Chris Columbus has some strong feelings about that upcoming streaming release.
Chris Columbus has had a long and successful career in film, including projects like the Harry Potter movies and Mrs. Doubtfire. His pair of Home Alone movies have been watched countless times and adopted as modern Christmas classics. The property is returning thanks to the upcoming reboot on Disney+, and Columbus shared his thoughts about that project, saying:
No, nobody got in touch with me about it, and it's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned. What's the point? I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It's just not going to happen. So why do it? It's like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that. What's the point? It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original.
Well, that was honest. It looks like Chris Columbus isn't a fan of the recent rend of rebooting properties and cashing in on those nostalgic feels. This includes traditional remakes, as well as live-action adaptations like Disney's The Lion King. Clearly the RENT director is a bit tiffed by the House of Mouse as of late.
Chris Columbus' blunt comments come from his recent interview with Insider on the Home Alone's whopping 30th anniversary. While celebrating the comedy's legacy and continued place in pop culture, the conversation eventually turned to the reboot that's being filmed for Disney+. And he's not happy about this mysterious project, which will reportedly feature a cameo from Macaulay Culkin himself.
The original Home Alone movies are currently streaming on Disney+, which will be the eventual home of the remake.
Nostalgia has proven itself to be a powerful trend in the entertainment world, with countless TV and movie projects bringing back beloved properties as a result. We've seen iconic '90s properties like Jumanji, Scream, and The Matrix all returning to theaters to bring that decade's best back to life. Home Alone is just the latest of these projects, which will also hopefully inspire some new subscribers to shell out the cash for Disney+. Especially if the movies features an appearance by Kevin himself.
Clearly Chris Columbus wasn't involved in the new version of Home Alone, although OG writer Jonathan Hughes will be credited for starting the franchise back in 1990. The movie's plot remains a mystery, but it will be directed by frequent Sasha Baron Cohen collaborator Dan Mazer from a script written by SNL's Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.
The new Home Alone movie doesn't currently have a release date, but will eventually arrive thanks to Disney+. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.