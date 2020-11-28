How X-Men: Days Of Future Past's Time Travel Works

The future. It’s a place with infinite possibility, endless paths to follow and an insane number of channels to watch your daily doses of entertainment on. But what if we were to go back to “the good old days?” A time when peace and love was fighting war and hate, government corruption was in weighing heavily on the public consciousness and all you had to watch on TV was “all three networks, and PBS.” That’s exactly what we’re doing today, as X-Men: Days of Future Past depicts a trip to a time very much like that. Not to be outdone, I’ve hired Kitty Pryde to send me into the past, to the day in 2014 when I first saw that very film, in order to describe how the time travel works.