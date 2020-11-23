Brad Pitt Has Movie Nights With David Fincher All The Time, And They Sound Intense

If you’re ever invited to a movie night with David Fincher, you now have the knowledge from both sides of the coin to determine whether you’d accept or not. While it’s undeniably tense from either description, it would be a chance to see how a living legend of filmmaking sees the world of cinema. So be sure to have enough snacks, drinks and critical oversight to go around; and certainly don’t forget to see Fincher’s latest film, Mank, which is currently in limited theatrical release. Though if you’re looking to give the film the full David Fincher Movie Night treatment, you can also see it in the safety of your own home soon, as it’ll be on Netflix starting December 4.