Tom Cruise And Brad Pitt Reunited At The F1 Premiere, And Now I Need To Re-Watch Interview With the Vampire

It has been 31 years since Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt last shared the screen together in one of the best horror movies of the '90s, but on June 23 they reunited on the red carpet at the European premiere of Pitt’s F1: The Movie in London. Despite the passage of time, the two Hollywood icons demonstrated that a meaningful reunion can still feel fresh and exciting. Now I definitely feel like I need to re-watch Interview with the Vampire!

Tom Cruise, 62, didn’t make it into the 2025 movie schedule release , but that didn’t stop him from showing up to cheer on his buddy, with whom he starred in Interview with the Vampire and shared some bts go-kart racing fun. In the images, which you can see below, the two were all smiles outside Cineworld Leicester Square, sharing hugs and handshakes, and they had enough star power to light up the whole of London!

(Image credit: (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage))

In 1994, they played dueling undead bros Lestat and Louis in Neil Jordan’s gothic blood-soaked book-to-screen adaptation of Anne Rice’s first novel in her beloved Vampire Chronicles. The film was moody, operatic, and campy in all the best ways, and seeing them side by side again looking remarkably well-preserved (almost vampiric) nearly 30 years later has me reaching for my DVD collection. Seriously, I need to revisit this Gothic classic.

The Mission: Impossible front man, rocking his signature aviators and a sharp gray suit with an open collar, looked every bit the ageless wonder we’ve come to expect. Meanwhile, the Ocean’s Eleven franchise star brought the relaxed swagger in a green double-breasted number that somehow made him look like the most stylish team principal in Formula One. The two men greeted each other with massive grins, arm slaps, and “bro” energy so strong that I bet those in attendance could hear the Top Gun guitar riff rip overhead for everyone to hear.

(Image credit: (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic))

The film, co-produced by Pitt and Apple Original Films, features him playing a former Formula 1 driver brought out of retirement to mentor a rising star. It’s a passion project for the Missouri native, shot in collaboration with real F1 teams, and directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, with Lewis Hamilton also producing. It’s basically the most authentic F1 movie ever committed to screen, and yes, the Moneyball actor actually drove an F1 car on track during real race weekends.

If there’s ever been a better time to revisit Interview with the Vampire, this is it. The velvet, the candles, the slow-motion existential dread; it's a masterclass in '90s gothic excess, and Cruise and Pitt are the perfectly tortured leads at its center. While AMC’s recent Television reboot (streaming with a Netflix subscription ) has brought Rice’s world back into the zeitgeist, the original still slaps, and the F1 red carpet moment just gave us the perfect excuse to rewatch it.

Will these two legends ever team up again onscreen? Who knows. But after this premiere, the desire is real. For now, we’ll settle for the photos and the reminder that a Cruise-Pitt cinematic double act still hits harder than a Ferrari V12 at full throttle.