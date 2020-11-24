Mark Ruffalo Is Playing Ryan Reynolds’s Dad In New Movie, But It Totally Makes Sense

Ryan Reynolds just finished up one Netflix movie with Red Notice, but according to THR, production just got underway with The Adam Project, which is also set for Netflix. Reynolds will play a time traveler who goes back in time to when he was 13-years-old because he needs the help of his deceased father, a brilliant physicist, in order to "save the future" though what brand of world ending calamity the film deals with is unclear. Newcomer Walker Scobell will play the younger version of Reynolds' character. Catherine Keener will play the character's mother alongside Ruffalo's father. And those aren't the only big names on board. Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner are also slated to appear.