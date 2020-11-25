Channing Tatum Shaved His Head After Wrapping The Movie Dog, Check Out His New Look

Leave a Comment
Channing Tatum has had an interesting life as a film actor, going from teen movie heartthrob to versatile and in-demand dramatic actor. But especially after projects like Magic Mike he's cemented himself as a sex symbol with millions of adoring fans. Tatum is also known for dating singer Jessie J, and now the 40 year-old actor has shaved his head after wrapping production on his upcoming movie Dog. And the new look is sure to get a big reaction from the public.
The most recent movie that Channing Tatum worked on is the aptly titled Dog, which will follow his protagonist and canine buddy on a wild adventure. Working on the project also inspired the actor to get a new puppy himself, leading to some thoroughly adorable photos on social media. But wrapping also seemingly convinced Tatum to shave his head as a result of ending his time with character Army Ranger Briggs. Check it out below.
It looks like Channing Tatum's new look is one way for him to decompress and reclaim his appearance after working on set. Actors have a unique job, as things like hair need to be perfectly preserved to maintain continuity across months of filming. As such, it makes sense that Tatum would take a razor to his head after wrapping the movie Dog.
The above photo comes to us from the personal Instagram of Channing Tatum. His years in the public eye (sometimes scantily clad) have led to the actor amassing a whopping 17.1 million followers. Over 700K people have liked the image at the point of writing, so it's clear that this new look has resonated well with fans. Then again, it would take more than a haircut to convince people Tatum is no longer attractive.
Channing Tatum's upcoming movie Dog is also notable because he'll be making his directorial debut on the project. Tatum has seemingly learned from the best during his long career in film, after working with iconic directors like Quentin Tarantino (Hateful Eight), The Coen Brothers (Hail, Caesar!), and The Wachowskis (Jupiter Ascending). We'll just have to see what he brings to the table, and how much audiences falls in love with the movie's title character.
Obviously this isn't the first time that Channing Tatum has such short hair, as many of his earlier appearance featured the actor with a buzz cut. This is the look he rocked in projects like Step Up and She's The Man, which first introduced the heartthrob to moviegoing audiences. So this new look is a blast from the past, while also highlighting how much his professional life has changed since he made his movie debut.
Dog is currently expected to hit theaters on February 12th, 2021, which is fairly soon. We'll just have to see if that movie arrives in theaters, straight to homes, or as a mixture of both. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.