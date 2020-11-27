I Miss Movie Theater Hot Dogs Even Though They're Kind Of Gross

What if I were to tell you that one time at a movie theater in the suburbs of Chicago, I ordered a hot dog from maybe the most beautiful woman living in North America? I was in high school. She was a little older, college probably. I ordered my hot dog and we had a nice little conversation about Dodgeball, which we both had recently seen and enjoyed. We smiled at each other, I walked over the condiment area, set my hot dog down and immediately knocked it into the trash with my elbow. I fought the urge to George Costanza it and instead got back in line, excited to talk to the same woman. As I got to the front, it suddenly occurred to me it was probably very weird to order two hot dogs in the span of 90 seconds; so, I blurted out, “I already ate the first one.” She looked disgusted. I should have admitted I dropped it in the garbage. What if.