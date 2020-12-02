It's A Wonderful Life: 12 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Classic Christmas Movie

If there's one Christmas movie that you're guaranteed to watch during every consecutive winter holiday season, it's Frank Capra's It's A Wonderful Life. The holiday favorite is considered one merely one of the best movies of its genre but one of the best movies of all-time, featuring an outstanding lead performance from Oscar-nominated James Stewart and one of the most compassionate and memorable explorations of the reason for the season. It's a tender and beautiful look at the undervalued joys of humanity and the power of the human spirit. There's a reason why it's one of the most rewatched Christmas movies in film history, and the behind-the-scenes stories about the making of this fine film and its very turbulent road to success only make it easier to appreciate this timeless tale.

Here are just a few behind-the-scenes facts about 1946's all-time Christmas classic, It's A Wonderful Life.