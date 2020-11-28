Comments

Leave a Comment

news

What Kristen Stewart Finds ‘Intimidating’ About Playing Princess Diana

Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart) stares at her reflection in the mirror in a scene from 'Seberg'

Any time an actor takes on a real-life role, there’s some added pressure. If the person they’re playing happens to be one of the most famous people in the world, it’s safe to say the scrutiny will be even more intense. It sounds like Kristen Stewart is well aware of that fact as she prepares to play Princess Diana in the upcoming film Spencer. She revealed that she finds certain aspects of the upcoming project to be quite intimidating.

There’s a lot you can say about Princess Diana. Though it’s been more than 20 years since she tragically passed away, her legacy worldwide has only grown. The fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown has only helped reignite our fascination with the royal -- and Spencer is likely to do more of the same.

Kristen Stewart will portray Princess Diana in the film, which is due to begin filming in January 2021. During an interview with InStyle, she made it clear that she’s well aware of the pressure that comes with portraying such a well-known figure:

The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular. I'm working on it now and already have my dialect coach.

The actress also knows that convincingly playing someone as complex and well-known as Princess Diana is about more than just nailing the accent, though:

In terms of research, I've gotten through two and a half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie. It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly. I haven't been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long.

So while there’s a lot of pressure on Kristen Stewart to get this performance right, it sounds like she’s ready to take on the challenge. Doing that kind of in-depth research will likely be a big help, since Spencer aims to reveal a part of Princess Diana’s life that we’ve been less privy to: the moment at which she began to realize that her marriage to Prince Charles was headed toward divorce.

The film will be directed by Pablo Larraín, who also brought us the gripping biopic Jackie in 2016. Fans should find comfort in knowing that Princess Diana’s story is in the hands of two artists who’ve shown they have respect for the real-life subjects they tackle.

While we’ll have to wait a bit before we can see how the Spencer team brings one of Princess Diana’s most pivotal weekends to life, fans of Kristen Stewart have something seasonal to tide them over. Her new Christmas film, Happiest Season, is now available to stream on Hulu.

More From This Author
Kristen Stewart Describes One Happiest Season Scene In Which She Was So In Awe Of Dan Levy news 4d Kristen Stewart Describes One Happiest Season Scene In Which She Was So In Awe Of Dan Levy Corey Chichizola
Kristen Stewart Recalling Teaching Dan Levy How To Do Beer Tricks On Happiest Season Is Delightful news 1w Kristen Stewart Recalling Teaching Dan Levy How To Do Beer Tricks On Happiest Season Is Delightful Sarah El-Mahmoud
Back To The Future Story From Michael J. Fox About Princess Di May Make You Pee Your Pants (He Almost Did) news 1w Back To The Future Story From Michael J. Fox About Princess Di May Make You Pee Your Pants (He Almost Did) Jason Ingolfsland

Trending Movies

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Nov 25, 2020 The Christmas Chronicles 2 8
Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
The Devil All The Time Sep 16, 2020 The Devil All The Time 6
Antlers Feb 19, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
Unhinged Aug 21, 2020 Unhinged 6
Wow, Jurassic World: Dominion Has Already Scored An Award Ahead Of Its Release TBD Wow, Jurassic World: Dominion Has Already Scored An Award Ahead Of Its Release Rating TBD
After Ms. Marvel, It Looks Like Another One Of Disney+’s MCU Shows Is About To Start Filming TBD After Ms. Marvel, It Looks Like Another One Of Disney+’s MCU Shows Is About To Start Filming Rating TBD
Tom Holland's Chaos Walking: 5 Questions We Have After The New Trailer TBD Tom Holland's Chaos Walking: 5 Questions We Have After The New Trailer Rating TBD
Disney Parks Reveals An Awesome New Look At Epcot’s Ratatouille Ride TBD Disney Parks Reveals An Awesome New Look At Epcot’s Ratatouille Ride Rating TBD
Ahsoka Tano Actress Ashley Eckstein Reacts After The Character’s Mandalorian Debut TBD Ahsoka Tano Actress Ashley Eckstein Reacts After The Character’s Mandalorian Debut Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information