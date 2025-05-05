Emma Roberts Shared A Sweet Look Behind The Scenes At Kristen Stewart’s Wedding: ‘Pieces Of April’

News
By published

What a day!

Side by side of Emma Roberts and Kristen Stewart.
(Image credit: Vertical / Summit Entertainment)

Kristen Stewart played a part in one of the most beautiful cinematic weddings in the Twilight saga. And though it was aesthetically immaculate, the people who showed up for her character Bella Swan made it even more touching. Thankfully, Stewart can thank long-time pal Emma Roberts for showing up for her and the laid-back but intentional Los Angeles wedding ceremony. And lucky for us, we can thank the American Horror Story actress for a small snippet of the quiet spring event.

Roberts shared a collection of photos from April to her Instagram page, entitled 'pieces of april,’ and the first features the now-married Stewart. The friends are shoulder to shoulder, in their low-key but killer looks, smiling big (the actress and director always knew what she'd like to wear to her wedding). The bride is in an offbeat but stylish two-piece printed matching set and the celeb guest was in a fun pink and burgundy striped sundress of sorts. Take a look for yourself below:

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

A photo posted by on

The snapshot of the stars is darling, and it looks like they're ready to celebrate big. This image came after the sweet IG post that confirmed Meyer and Stewart’s marriage, which revealed just a moment from their day. Roberts’ pic is on a similar playing field, but it does showcase more detailing of the new Mrs.’ attire (which could influence many future engaged couples–Stewart's bold red carpet looks have changed the game before). My favorite part of the photo, outside of the great getups, is how happy they both are–that’s the loving Alice Cullen energy we were all hoping for this loca on her real big day.

Fans are thrilled and a little in shock at the first slide in the Scream Queens star's post. Here are just a few highlights:

Everything about the day seemed perfectly aligned for the newly married lovebirds, including the friends like Roberts hyping them up. The trio all have projects in the works, notably, Stewart’s directorial debut is heading to Cannes, so make sure to keep an eye on our 2025 movie guide for its public premiere. Most of the titles, collectively, are in pre-production or actively being worked on, so keep an eye on the schedule above for more information.

For now I think, if you’re anything like me, this adorable picture from Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer’s wedding of Roberts and her long-time buddy is a great piece of the puzzle to bide our time ahead of the new endeavors releasing.

Maggie Sheck
Contributing Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Final Destination Bloodlines Apparently Broke A ‘World Record’ Amid Filming, And It’s Morbidly Impressive

‘That Was The First Time I’d Seen Him Nervous’: Mission: Impossible’s Simon Pegg Recalls The Stunt That Even Had Tom Cruise Feeling Uneasy

An Only Partially Dressed Woman Was Arrested In Disneyland This Weekend, And It's Looking Like She Didn't Get The Snopes Memo
See more latest
Most Popular
The Little Mermaid
An Only Partially Dressed Woman Was Arrested In Disneyland This Weekend, And It's Looking Like She Didn't Get The Snopes Memo
John Goodman in The Righteous Gemstones
'I Would Have Never Imagined': As The Righteous Gemstones Ends, Danny McBride Talks John Goodman '69ing Someone', And The A-List Actor's Alleged Over-The-Top Reaction To It
Brec Bassinger as Iris in Final Destination Bloodlines
Final Destination Bloodlines Apparently Broke A ‘World Record’ Amid Filming, And It’s Morbidly Impressive
Krypto in Superman
Watch James Gunn’s Dog Go Crazy Watching Superman’s Krypto (Which Was Totally Based Off Him)
Shannon Sharpe and Mo&#039;Nique talk on Club Shay Shay.
‘Here It Come, Baby’: Amid Shannon Sharpe’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Mo’Nique Doesn’t Hold Back On Him For Not Following Advice She Gave Him Over A Year Ago
Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Isabela Merced as Dina hold hands on The Last of Us Season 2.
I'm Loving All The Last Of Us Fans' Glowing Reactions To Ellie And Dina's Big Episode, And I Think Isabela Merced Explained Their Relationship Perfectly
Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg cryptically looking in the same direction in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.
‘That Was The First Time I’d Seen Him Nervous’: Mission: Impossible’s Simon Pegg Recalls The Stunt That Even Had Tom Cruise Feeling Uneasy
Donald Trump monologue on Saturday Night Live
President Trump Threatened Massive Tariffs On The Film Industry, But There Are Some Basic Questions That Need To Be Answered
Ben and Casey Affleck in Dunkin Super Bowl LIX ad
How Bill Belichick's 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Allegedly ‘Forced Her Way In’ To Ben And Casey Affleck’s Dunkin' Super Bowl Ad
The cast sits watching something intently while tied up in Thunderbolts.
Marvel Was Already Spoiling Its New Movie With A Billboard The Weekend Of Thunderbolts*’ Release