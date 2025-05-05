Emma Roberts Shared A Sweet Look Behind The Scenes At Kristen Stewart’s Wedding: ‘Pieces Of April’

Kristen Stewart played a part in one of the most beautiful cinematic weddings in the Twilight saga. And though it was aesthetically immaculate, the people who showed up for her character Bella Swan made it even more touching. Thankfully, Stewart can thank long-time pal Emma Roberts for showing up for her and the laid-back but intentional Los Angeles wedding ceremony . And lucky for us, we can thank the American Horror Story actress for a small snippet of the quiet spring event.

Roberts shared a collection of photos from April to her Instagram page, entitled 'pieces of april,’ and the first features the now-married Stewart. The friends are shoulder to shoulder, in their low-key but killer looks, smiling big (the actress and director always knew what she'd like to wear to her wedding ). The bride is in an offbeat but stylish two-piece printed matching set and the celeb guest was in a fun pink and burgundy striped sundress of sorts. Take a look for yourself below:

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) A photo posted by on

The snapshot of the stars is darling, and it looks like they're ready to celebrate big. This image came after the sweet IG post that confirmed Meyer and Stewart’s marriage , which revealed just a moment from their day. Roberts’ pic is on a similar playing field, but it does showcase more detailing of the new Mrs.’ attire (which could influence many future engaged couples– Stewart's bold red carpet looks have changed the game before). My favorite part of the photo, outside of the great getups, is how happy they both are–that’s the loving Alice Cullen energy we were all hoping for this loca on her real big day.

Fans are thrilled and a little in shock at the first slide in the Scream Queens star's post. Here are just a few highlights:

Oh my God I did not expect you and Kristen to be on my bingo card😂 - eviethealchemist

KRISTEN ROBERTS AND EMMA STEWART!!!!! - the_oa94

You and Kristen is everything ❤️ - lemonlimeandbritters__

Kristen's wedding😍😍😍😍😍 - grace_lionpuppy

Kristen is the best 😍😍 - amir.m.lavasani

Everything about the day seemed perfectly aligned for the newly married lovebirds, including the friends like Roberts hyping them up. The trio all have projects in the works, notably, Stewart’s directorial debut is heading to Cannes, so make sure to keep an eye on our 2025 movie guide for its public premiere. Most of the titles, collectively, are in pre-production or actively being worked on, so keep an eye on the schedule above for more information.

For now I think, if you’re anything like me, this adorable picture from Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer’s wedding of Roberts and her long-time buddy is a great piece of the puzzle to bide our time ahead of the new endeavors releasing.