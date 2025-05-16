I Never Thought A Sheer Skirt And Shorts Could Go Together, But Kristen Stewart Proved Me Wrong With This Pretty Pink Look

Exciting things have been happening in Kristen Stewart’s life. She just said “I do” to her longtime fiancé, Dylan Meyer, and made her directorial debut with the biopic-drama The Chronology of Water. While unveiling her new movie at Cannes this year, she was also on her fashion A-game with a cute pink fit that proved a sheer skirt and shorts can go together.

Kristen Stewart has graced us with the sheer look before when she wore a sheer dress with carefully placed pockets at the 2023 Berlinale International Film Festival. However, at 2025’s Cannes Film Festival, the American actress/director just proved that you can rock a sheer skirt and shorts combo with her pretty-in-pink look below:

(Image credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Now, I want to add a sheer skirt and shorts to my wishlist. Standing next to The Chronology of Water’s lead, Imogen Poots, Stewart’s kickoff as a director had her wearing a Chanel pink blazer and shorts set. But what really made this outfit stand out was seeing a sheer vest made of chiffon go over the blazer with a sheer maxi skirt over the shorts. The style looked almost like fun business attire with a sweet blend of cuteness, thanks to that tutu-like long sheer skirt.

Compared to debating about whether to wear a skirt or shorts, Kristen Stewart proved you could pull off wearing both! Traditionally, I never would have thought you could wear a skirt and shorts without the shorts being hidden from view or too clunky under the skirt. However, her sheer skirt fits perfectly over the shorts, and the light pink garments match perfectly. Not to mention, the ends of her blonde hair dyed pink and put up in a messy bun are a great touch to the actress’s look.

The sheer look has been a big red carpet trend for years now. Florence Pugh helped popularize that style in 2023 when she rocked a pink sheer Valentino dress that highlighted the “free the nipple” fashion movement . Tons of female celebs have also been contributing to the sheer trend, like Bella Hadid’s two sheer looks during Paris Fashion Week, Halle Bailey’s gorgeous sheer gown from the 95th Academy Awards, and more. So, it's a trend that we see often; however, it can be done in so many unique and beautiful ways, as Stewart just proved again.

Just when you think a sheer skirt and shorts wouldn’t make a good pairing, Kristen Stewart proved us all wrong at Cannes. She didn’t simply wear the look, but she owned it with a genuine edge to the classic pretty-in-pink attire.

Now, make sure to keep an eye on the 2025 movie schedule so you’ll know when The Chronology of Water hits theaters. And in the meantime, we'll keep you updated on all the unique fashion moments happening, like this lovely one from Kristen Stewart.