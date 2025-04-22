Kristen Stewart Had Called Out Wearing An Old White Tee At Her Wedding. She Stayed True To Her Word
Congrats to the happy couple!
When it comes to celebrity weddings, we’ve seen everything from quickie Vegas weddings to extravagant international affairs (sometimes both, if you’re Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker). For Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer, the vibes were really chill, as the couple of six years exchanged vows at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 20. The event was so casual, in fact, that the actress fulfilled a promise to herself and got married in an old, white T-shirt.
Kristen Stewart knew she wanted to marry Dylan Meyer pretty quickly when they started dating in 2019, and while some of the details of her and Meyer’s wedding didn’t come to fruition — Guy Fieri did not officiate the nuptials — her wardrobe was pretty in line with what she always said she wanted. Back in 2021 after Meyer proposed to Stewart, the Twilight actress expressed to Howard Stern what she envisioned for her big day, saying:
Kristen Stewart didn’t go through with the full tuxedo tee, as funny as that would have been, but she and her new wife kept it casual at the intimate affair held at Casita Del Campo, per Page Six. Stewart donned a matching skirt set with the non-negotiable white T-shirt underneath and black shoes.
Dylan Meyer, meanwhile, wore a sheer dress with black shoes, sporting a high ponytail with a black ribbon tied in it.
It was no surprise that the Love Lies Bleeding star would opt for something less traditional than a white wedding dress. Kristen Stewart has challenged the norms for women’s fashion through her red carpet looks, and she admits that if fashion wasn’t “part of the job,” she wouldn’t boast such exciting ensembles.
Besides that, she already got to wear a traditional wedding dress in Twilight, and the Mexican restaurant nuptials were way more suited to her tastes anyway. Back in 2019, Kristen Stewart already knew she was going to marry Dylan Meyer someday, and while she said she didn’t feel beholden to societal norms, having a wedding meant something deeper. She said:
They are quite the good-looking couple, and hearing them swoon over each other for the past six years — Dylan Meyer’s all-time Valentine’s Day tribute is one example — makes me so happy that they finally got to have their big day surrounded by friends. And I’m glad Kristen Stewart stayed comfy while doing it.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
