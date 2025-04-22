Kristen Stewart Had Called Out Wearing An Old White Tee At Her Wedding. She Stayed True To Her Word

When it comes to celebrity weddings, we’ve seen everything from quickie Vegas weddings to extravagant international affairs (sometimes both, if you’re Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker). For Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer, the vibes were really chill, as the couple of six years exchanged vows at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 20. The event was so casual, in fact, that the actress fulfilled a promise to herself and got married in an old, white T-shirt.

Kristen Stewart knew she wanted to marry Dylan Meyer pretty quickly when they started dating in 2019, and while some of the details of her and Meyer’s wedding didn’t come to fruition — Guy Fieri did not officiate the nuptials — her wardrobe was pretty in line with what she always said she wanted. Back in 2021 after Meyer proposed to Stewart, the Twilight actress expressed to Howard Stern what she envisioned for her big day, saying:

I can’t fucking wait. … I want to wear the best pair of Levi’s ever and like an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it but like cutoff, and barefoot.

Kristen Stewart didn’t go through with the full tuxedo tee, as funny as that would have been, but she and her new wife kept it casual at the intimate affair held at Casita Del Campo, per Page Six. Stewart donned a matching skirt set with the non-negotiable white T-shirt underneath and black shoes.

Dylan Meyer, meanwhile, wore a sheer dress with black shoes, sporting a high ponytail with a black ribbon tied in it.

It was no surprise that the Love Lies Bleeding star would opt for something less traditional than a white wedding dress. Kristen Stewart has challenged the norms for women’s fashion through her red carpet looks, and she admits that if fashion wasn’t “part of the job,” she wouldn’t boast such exciting ensembles.

Besides that, she already got to wear a traditional wedding dress in Twilight, and the Mexican restaurant nuptials were way more suited to her tastes anyway. Back in 2019, Kristen Stewart already knew she was going to marry Dylan Meyer someday, and while she said she didn’t feel beholden to societal norms, having a wedding meant something deeper. She said:

It’s being recognized but not in a way that’s like, I don’t feel like I’m kowtowing to a sort of patriarchal standard, but I do feel like I want to, like, honoring that and having other people recognize it — fuck the government, but just people and your friends, your family — that means a lot to me.

They are quite the good-looking couple, and hearing them swoon over each other for the past six years — Dylan Meyer’s all-time Valentine’s Day tribute is one example — makes me so happy that they finally got to have their big day surrounded by friends. And I’m glad Kristen Stewart stayed comfy while doing it.