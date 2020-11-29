Marvel And Jurassic World’s Chris Pratt Opens Up About Needing Help From Food Banks Growing Up

I grew up in a small town, we had 7,000 people in our town, and we had some economic hard times. And we had a food bank nearby, and I'm not ashamed to say that there were moments when my family would need to eat from a food bank. There's no shame in it, especially right now with what we are going through. There is help out there, and you can find that help and get that help, and there's nothing wrong with needing that help.