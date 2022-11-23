How To Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving This Year

What would the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend be without food, family, and beloved holiday specials. There are the multiple Friends Thanksgiving episodes, the legendary “Turkeys Away” episode of WKRP in Cincinnati (a show that ended way too soon), and countless others that have long provided for hilarious and meaningful entertainment during the holiday, but there is still one that stand out above the rest: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

For years, the young and young at heart have piled up on the couch to watch Charles M. Schulz’s iconic characters come to life in the 1973 TV special about friends and family getting together for a day of thankfulness and gratitude. But with the way we consume TV shows (both old and new) rapidly changing all the time, keeping of track of how you can watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving streaming, on physical media, and other avenues is about as easy to figure out as the adults’ voices on Peanuts. Before you say “good grief” and throw out your 2022 TV schedule, take a look at this handy guide…

How To Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Streaming

If you want to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving streaming, you can do so by looking for the holiday special on Apple TV+. This is due to an October 2020 agreement that saw Apple TV+ become the exclusive streaming home to A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and other classic Peanuts episodes and specials, as well as new programming.

But you’re not entirely out of luck if you don’t have an Apple TV+ subscription, as Apple has announced that anyone can watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving streaming for free on the platform Wednesday, November 23rd through Sunday, November 27th. To watch for free, simply go to the Apple TV+ website or app over the course of the Thanksgiving weekend.

Will A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Be Airing On TV?

For nearly 50 years, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and other Peanuts specials were broadcast on various channels, allowing new generations to experience the special for the first time while also giving older audiences a way to revisit their salad days, if only for 30 minutes. Unfortunately, that tradition won’t continue this year, as the 1973 Thanksgiving classic, like It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, won’t be on traditional TV at all this year. Although the special ended up finding its way to broadcast TV in 2020 following the outcry of fans, that doesn’t appear to be the case in 2022.

Is There Other Way To Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving?

If you don’t want to sign up for Apple TV+, won’t be able to watch when it’s streaming for free on the service, or simply prefer to own a copy, there’s another avenue that you can take to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving this year. You can currently pick up a copy of the 1973 special on Blu-ray over on Amazon. It should be noted that not only does this physical copy contain the entire holiday special, it also includes the bonus short The Mayflower Voyages and a behind-the-scenes documentary.

Now that you know how to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, all there is left to do is gather the family, pile up on the couch, and keep the tradition going.